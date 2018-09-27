Gisele Bundchen Admits She Was Once Suicidal

Gisele Bundchen may be a Supermodel, but she’s revealing some deep stuff in a new memoir. 

In her new book,  “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life”, she said she once suffered from panic attacks so severe that she considered ending her life. “I felt like maybe it was time to share some of my vulnerabilities, and it made me realize, everything I’ve lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences.”
She also finally admitted that she got a boob job in 2015…and immediately regretted it.

She writes after breastfeeding her children with husband Tom Brady for more than 18-months each she decided to get a breast augmentation. She said her kids left her boobs deflated and uneven, which is why she got the plastic surgery.

She added Brady was very supportive of her decision.

