Girl Scouts Of Kentuckiana Celebrating National S’more Day!!

Thanks to Alexis and her mom, Christy, for stopping by to talk about why being a Girl Scout ROCKS!

Their mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. It all started more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. She organized the very first Girl Scout troop in 1912 in Savannah, GA, and it’s grown to 2.6 million girls strong!

Friday is National S’more Day and their troops will be showing “S’more” love to more than 45 community organizations and non-profits across the state!

