Girl Scouts Drop A New Cookie On Us!

It’s the first new flavor of cookie since 2016…now the Girls Scouts drop a new cookie flavor on us!

Introducing the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie!! Their official website describes it as “rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie. ” It will be offered in “select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.”

Is it January yet??? Yeah..won’t last long if we get our grubby little hands on some because GET IN MY BELLY!!!  Alexis stopped by with some yummy S’mores cookies, but we’re gonna need her to swing back by with some of these Caramel Chocolate Chip when she gets them!!

 

FULL STORY

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This 6-Year-Old’s Amazon Prime Spree Is Epic Stranded Parrot In London Drops Some F-Bombs On Firefighters Trying To Rescue Her Watch: Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo Meet Mary Halsey Spitting Straight Fire Watch Man Shower In Water Main Break… Naked Louisville Represented During the Babe Ruth Softball World Series
Comments