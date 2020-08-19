Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie Flavor “Toast-Yays”, A French Toast Inspired Cookie
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Girl Scout Cookie season is around the corner, and just in time for the winter release, Girl Scouts have announced a brand new cookie flavor! Introducing “Toast-Yays”, a french toast inspired cookie!
Little toast-shaped cookies, dipped in icing, and all with the french toast flavor and Girl Scout stamp of approval!