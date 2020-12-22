Girl Scout Cookies Going Online For The 2021 Season
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
With almost everything going virtual in 2020, the Girl Scouts have worked out a way for you to still get your Thin Mint fix without having to risk your health in the process. Starting this cookie-buying season you’ll be able to buy Girl Scout cookies online.
There will be online cookie booths as well as socially distant and contactless sales and delivery options in select areas. Most cookie sales will begin in January, but depending on where you live you could pre-order cookies.
The best way to get started on loading up on boxes of Caramel Delights and Shortbread cookies is to use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
What is your favorite Girl Scout Cookie?