Girl Scout Cookies delivered to your home?

Mar 28, 2020 @ 9:15am

Self-distancing is so important right now with the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic sweeping across our country.  Sadly, this is happening when we see The Girl Scouts of America selling their delicious cookies.  However, this pandemic isn’t stopping these young ladies from getting us the sweet treats.  The Girl Scouts of America have announced that you can purchase the cookies online and have them delivered directly to your door.

For more info and to order cookies click here.

