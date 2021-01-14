Girl Scout Cookies Can Now Be Delivered To Your Door
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
This is the kind of positivity we need in 2021. Girl Scouts have teamed up with the national delivery service Grubhub to be able to get cookies delivered straight to your door for the first time ever!
So now not only can you order them online safely, but you can even get them to your doorstep. This is NOT good for our NYE resolutions.