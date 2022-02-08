      Weather Alert

Girl Raises Big Money For Her Local Children’s Shelter Selling Hot Cocoa

Feb 8, 2022 @ 10:15am

An 11-year-old girl in West Palm Beach, Florida has raised $4000 for a children’s shelter…and she started when she was a first-grader.

Each year, Olivia Knowles gives a check to workers at Grandma’s Place, a shelter for abused and neglected children that also offers short-term care for children with disabilities and the people who watch over them. It all started when she was a 6-year-old first grader. That’s when the news first interviewed her…and she just kept growing her business.

This year’s donation was the biggest yet at over $4,000.  The Olivia’s Annual Hot Cocoa Stand social media page shared the news.

 “We had Santa come this year, we do a sweet treats stand, we do a scavenger hunt and yeah it’s a lot of fun.” That money allows for the kids staying at Grandma’s Place to enjoy a special day that typically isn’t budgeted for. Olivia said, “It just makes me feel so great knowing kids out there that maybe aren’t as fortunate as us get to do amazing things,” 

 

 

