Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Look Took At Least 150 Hours To Create And The Design Might Surprise You

Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, donned a seemingly regular look on the Golden Globes red carpet, but once interviewed with Extra, she revealed a unique design on her dress that took about 150 hours to create.

So this is Gabriela Hearst; a collaboration with me for my G-Spot brand, which is an alternative wellness brand.

And the dress has yonis — if you would like to pan down.

Yonis. There are so many yonis on my dress.

It took three and half hours per yoni to embroider and there are a lot. So we spent 150 hours of embroidering.