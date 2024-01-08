99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Look Took At Least 150 Hours To Create And The Design Might Surprise You

January 8, 2024 10:21AM EST
Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, donned a seemingly regular look on the Golden Globes red carpet, but once interviewed with Extra, she revealed a unique design on her dress that took about 150 hours to create.

So this is Gabriela Hearst; a collaboration with me for my G-Spot brand, which is an alternative wellness brand.

And the dress has yonis — if you would like to pan down.

Yonis. There are so many yonis on my dress.

It took three and half hours per yoni to embroider and there are a lot. So we spent 150 hours of embroidering.

If you’re not familiar, a “yoni” refers to traditionally lady bits and you can see in the dress a lot of care was taken to create each one.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

And yes! It’s got pockets!

