Gillian Anderson’s Golden Globes Look Took At Least 150 Hours To Create And The Design Might Surprise You
January 8, 2024 10:21AM EST
Source: YouTube
Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, donned a seemingly regular look on the Golden Globes red carpet, but once interviewed with Extra, she revealed a unique design on her dress that took about 150 hours to create.
So this is Gabriela Hearst; a collaboration with me for my G-Spot brand, which is an alternative wellness brand.
And the dress has yonis — if you would like to pan down.
Yonis. There are so many yonis on my dress.
It took three and half hours per yoni to embroider and there are a lot. So we spent 150 hours of embroidering.
If you’re not familiar, a “yoni” refers to traditionally lady bits and you can see in the dress a lot of care was taken to create each one.
View this post on Instagram
And yes! It’s got pockets!
More about: