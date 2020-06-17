      Breaking News
Gigi Hadid Taking on Bobby Flay in New Episode of “Beat Bobby Flay”

Jun 17, 2020 @ 7:54am

Apparently super model Gigi Hadid is a MASSIVE fan of “Beat Bobby Flay” so naturally she is joining Chef Anne Burrell to try to take down Bobby Flay in a brand new episode!

