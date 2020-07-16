Gigi Hadid Shares First Glimpse of Her Growing Baby Bump
We love the happy baby news to have something to celebrate on our news feed! Gigi Hadid silenced those who said she was “disguising” her baby bump. The supermodel took to Instagram Live to share her pregnancy progress.
“There’s my belly y’all,” Gigi said as she turned to the side to show off her baby bump. Hadid explained that her bump looks different when you look at her straight on verses from the side.
She told fans she’s “taking her time” sharing her pregnancy with the world and the other issues such as the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter seemed more appropriate to discuss on her social platforms rather than her pregnancy.