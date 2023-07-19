99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gigi Hadid Arrested For Marijuana Possession

July 19, 2023 8:00AM EDT
Gigi Hadid and her friend were booked on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in the Cayman Islands. They were released on bail and pleaded guilty to their charges, which carry a $1,000 fine.  Her rep explained it in a statement: “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

A source close to Hadid told TMZ the marijuana wasn’t actually in her personal bag, but because the plane was in her name, its contents became her responsibility.

