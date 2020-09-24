      Breaking News
Breonna Taylor Verdict Is In: Officer Brett Hankison Indicted on 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Welcome A Baby Girl Into the World

Sep 24, 2020 @ 6:59am
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! This power couple welcome they beautiful baby girl into the world this week. They have not revealed the exact date of birth, or her name, but Zayn and Gigi have shared the most precious pictures confirming the news.

