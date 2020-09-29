      Weather Alert

Giant Bottles Of Boozy Eggnog Are Already Here

Sep 29, 2020 @ 6:28am

Leave it to Costco to start selling a massive pre-bottled eggnog with the booze already included in SEPTEMBER. TBH, we’re not mad about it.

You can get an entire 1.75-liter bottle for only $9.99.

According to the label, Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur contains real dairy cream, whisky, spiced rum, brandy, and French vanilla. This adult beverage has a whopping 14.75% ABV.  And enjoy the video about Costco perks maybe you were unaware of!

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
costco eggnog Holidays
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE