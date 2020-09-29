Giant Bottles Of Boozy Eggnog Are Already Here
Leave it to Costco to start selling a massive pre-bottled eggnog with the booze already included in SEPTEMBER. TBH, we’re not mad about it.
You can get an entire 1.75-liter bottle for only $9.99.
According to the label, Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur contains real dairy cream, whisky, spiced rum, brandy, and French vanilla. This adult beverage has a whopping 14.75% ABV. And enjoy the video about Costco perks maybe you were unaware of!
