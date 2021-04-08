‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Gets New Release Date And New Trailer With Paul Rudd and Mini-Puft Marshmallow Ghosts
Add this onto the never-ending list of movies being pushed back. At least it comes with the cutest (and sinster) teaser trailer too! ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ just dropped an all-new teaser trailer starring Paul Rudd at the grocery story being taunted by mini-puft marshmallow ghosts.
The film’s release has been delayed three times but there is now a new premiere date of November 11th, 2021. The flick is being directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman.
The cast includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Sigourney Weaver.