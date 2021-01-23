‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Officially Pushed to Fall 2021
And the delays continue. If you’re looking forward to seeing a brand new blockbuster in theaters in 2021, set your sights to the Fall as more and more major films are being pushed until then.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ has been pushed by June 11th to November 11th. The James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ has been pushed back AGAIN from April 2021 to October 8th. Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ movie has been pushed all the back until 2022.