Getting Zumped Is Now A Thing
Yep…getting dumped on Zoom is now called getting “zumped.”
Buzzfeed published an article about the new breakup trend, where 26-year-old Julia shared her experience saying, “It didn’t help that the internet connection wasn’t great so we kept freezing, and I said, ‘We’re breaking up’ and we were! It was very surreal.”
For her and others, the app is now a place for conferences and catch-ups; happy hours and heartbreak.
Julia had gone on three dates with a vegan man she gives the pseudonym Josh before quarantine hit, and they separately sheltered in place. They had “great chemistry, incredible banter,” and “three of my top five best kisses of all time,” and decided to continue the relationship via Zoom dates.
“[All] together, we talked every day for a little under two months,” “It felt lovely to have a confidant during this uncertain time, even if our relationship was also in this on-hold, limbo state where I didn’t even know when I’d see him again.”
But it wouldn’t last: In a Zoom call, Josh explained that he’d thought he was ready to date again, a year after ending a seven-yearlong relationship, but had realized he wasn’t.
MORE HERE