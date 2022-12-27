Get Your Rap Name the Same Way Post Malone Did

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone accepts the Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop award for 'Hollywood’s Bleeding' onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

In the category of useless information that you never knew you needed. Post Malone was asked by Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show about how he got his rap name.

Posty’s response? “An online rap name generator.” Yes, this is true.

Click the story link to find out your rap name and those of your favorite celebrity. We promise you will be entertained for hours!

What is your generated rap name?