NBC dropped a first look at Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

She said her show will focus on subjects like motherhood and bring on “all kinds of guests” from different walks of life. Shots from the previously-filmed pilot show guests like Chloe Grace Moretz, Josh Groban, Chrissy Metz and Terry Crews. The Voice coach said being a talk show host is “about me getting to connect with people face-to-face.”

It debuts this fall as a lead in to Ellen.

