Get Ready- Pizza Hut Just Added Something Amazing To The Menu

Satisfying your mall food cravings just got a whole lot easier.

It’s not unheard of to make a trip to a mall, not to go shopping, but just to head straight to the food court to pick up an addictively delicious cinnamon roll from Cinnabon.

But sit down beacsue Pizza Hut has added Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls to their menu.

Cin-fully sweet. Cinnabon Mini Rolls are here, and they’re delivered. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pLbAIgziYJ — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) October 8, 2018

Pizza night just got sweeter! Top off your @pizzahut order with new Cinnabon Mini Rolls, available now. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/H5icJm3C5o — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) October 8, 2018

If you have an extra $5.99 you can snag 10 with your next pizza order.

Pizza Hut said that they have been testing them out for a year but now they are making it official, which means now you don’t have to step foot into the mall to buy these delicious things!

So like in a way, you are going to save money!