Get Ready- Pizza Hut Just Added Something Amazing To The Menu

Satisfying your mall food cravings just got a whole lot easier.

It’s not unheard of to make a trip to a mall, not to go shopping, but just to head straight to the food court to pick up an addictively delicious cinnamon roll from Cinnabon.

But sit down beacsue Pizza Hut has added Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls to their menu.

 

If you have an extra $5.99 you can snag 10 with your next pizza order.

Pizza Hut said that they have been testing them out for a year but now they are making it official, which means now you don’t have to step foot into the mall to buy these delicious things!

So like in a way, you are going to save money!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alessia Cara ‘Trust My Lonely’ Kylie Jenner Has Made Travis Scott A Jamba Juice Addict Post Malone ‘Better Now’ Young Adults Are Embracing The Single Life Post Malone Talks Emergency Landing Mike “The Situation” Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison In Tax Evasion Case
Comments