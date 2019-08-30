      Weather Alert

Get Ready For The Apple iPhone 11

Aug 30, 2019 @ 9:40am

Apple is going to launch the iPhone 11 in September.

In an announcement sent out yesterday (Thursday), Apple said it will host an event on September 10th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, during which it is widely expected to unveil the newest iPhone models.

On an invite, the tech giant also teased a five-colored version of its logo, implying the roll out of more colors for its new iPhone models including green, blue, yellow, red, and purple.

Apple is expected to introduce three new models… iPhone 11, 11 Max/11 Pro and 11R. The devices likely will include better cameras, faster processors and iOS 13.

