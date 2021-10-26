      Weather Alert

Get Ready For Another Kardashian Reality Show

Oct 26, 2021 @ 8:30am

Kim Kardashian West is preparing to show a “different side” of herself on her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show.

She teased the new project during an interview published Monday by WSJ. Magazine.“I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out,”

She also noted that the family retains editing rights, and the show will depict more of her professional life and law studies than fans have seen in the past. Khloe recently said to expect the premiere in January or February.

TAGS
Hulu Kim Kardashian West reality show
POPULAR POSTS
Indianapolis Family Goes Viral For Award-Winning Costumes
Ben and Kelly's Virtual Olympics: April Juggles
Mila Kunis Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fail
"Red Notice" Looks Like the Most Fun Art Heist Movie Ever
Missed Connections: Soccer Mom And Girl Goggles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On