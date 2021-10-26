Get Ready For Another Kardashian Reality Show

Kim Kardashian West is preparing to show a “different side” of herself on her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show.
She teased the new project during an interview published Monday by WSJ. Magazine.“I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out,”
She also noted that the family retains editing rights, and the show will depict more of her professional life and law studies than fans have seen in the past. Khloe recently said to expect the premiere in January or February.