      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Get Paid To Watch Your Favorite Disney Film

Apr 1, 2020 @ 11:40am

There’s nothing better than getting paid for what you’ve already been doing for free.

Thanks to Reviews.org, 10 lucky people could earn $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney+ just for watching their favorite Disney movie again.

In an effort to reduce the financial strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has re-launched its promotion from last fall.

Sound like a good deal? Fire off an email to giveaways@reviews.org with “Dream Job” in the title and the name of the flick in the message. Open to US residents 18 and older.

TAGS
Disney favorite film make money reviews
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE