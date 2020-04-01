Get Paid To Watch Your Favorite Disney Film
There’s nothing better than getting paid for what you’ve already been doing for free.
Thanks to Reviews.org, 10 lucky people could earn $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney+ just for watching their favorite Disney movie again.
In an effort to reduce the financial strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has re-launched its promotion from last fall.
Sound like a good deal? Fire off an email to giveaways@reviews.org with “Dream Job” in the title and the name of the flick in the message. Open to US residents 18 and older.