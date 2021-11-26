      Weather Alert

Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies

Nov 26, 2021 @ 11:00am

Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for a healthy salary of $2,500.

All you have to do after is fill out a survey on what you thought of the movie, and they’ll also throw in a free year-long subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

You’ll be the one deciding what Christmas movies to watch, but Review.org has provided a helpful list of recommended movies, including Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls and Love Actually.

To apply, you have to apply by 5:00 p.m. (MT) on December 3, 2021. The winner will be announced on December 10 at 12:00 p.m. (MT) on Reviews.org’s YouTube channel during a livestream. They will also give away other prizes including streaming service subscriptions and devices to five winners.

TAGS
christmas movies job paid Review.org WATCH
POPULAR POSTS
This Teen Notices Something Was Off And Stepped In Possibly Saving A Young Girl
Sleigh All Day
Boyfriend Adorably Wins Over His Girlfriend's Protective Pet Bird
Jennifer Lawrence Dropped Out Of The Spotlight Because "I Was Sick Of Me"
The 64th Grammy Award Nominees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On