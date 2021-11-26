Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies

Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days for a healthy salary of $2,500.
All you have to do after is fill out a survey on what you thought of the movie, and they’ll also throw in a free year-long subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.
You’ll be the one deciding what Christmas movies to watch, but Review.org has provided a helpful list of recommended movies, including Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls and Love Actually.
To apply, you have to apply by 5:00 p.m. (MT) on December 3, 2021. The winner will be announced on December 10 at 12:00 p.m. (MT) on Reviews.org’s YouTube channel during a livestream. They will also give away other prizes including streaming service subscriptions and devices to five winners.