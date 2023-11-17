Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies

Source: YouTube

Now here’s a holiday win-win! Cabletv.com is looking to “hire” a “Chief of Cheer” with a paycheck of $2500 to watch 25 Christmas movies! You’ll have to rank the movies on nostalgia, heartfelt storytelling and cheer! Apply through December 1st if you’re at least 18-year-old!

Now if you want to make a little less but do half the work, BloomsyBox is looking to hire a “Christmas movie maven” to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies for $2,000. They’ll also send you hot cocoa and a pair of fuzzy socks. Their system for ranking the movies include the festivity factor, predictability quotient, chemistry check, and tear-jerker test. Applications are open now through December 3rd.

