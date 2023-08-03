Get Paid To Play The New Uno Quatro Game

Source: YouTube

If you’ve got some spare time and are willing to relocate for a month (on your own dime), Mattel is looking to hire a Chief Uno player for their new game, Uno Quatro. It’s a part-time gig and you’ll have to play the game for four hours a day, four days a week for four weeks. Your office will be out of New York City’s Pier 17 and you’ll get $4,444 per week.

The idea is that you’ll get so good at playing that you can teach the new rules to fans. You have to be outgoing and willing to talk to the public challenges others to play.

MORE INFO HERE