99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Get Paid Big Bucks As A “Pizza Influencer”

August 7, 2023 5:45AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Get a slice of this!

Pizza-ordering app Slice is hiring a Pizza Influencer…for up to $110K per year. The job entails creating TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, and other content that “celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters alike.” Other job perks include flexible time off, health insurance, and a $25-dollar per week pizza stipend.

The ideal candidate is based in New York, but Slice is accepting applicants from other U.S. cities.

More about:
job
pizza influencer. Slice

POPULAR POSTS

1

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
2

Lizzo's Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A "Toxic" Environment
3

"The Queen of Chaos" Is From Kentucky
4

Stop Bringing Cake To Work!
5

Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to 'Eras Tour' in 2024

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE