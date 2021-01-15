Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
Lower half of woman in brown slippers watering indoor plant with steel watering can.
Ummm this might be the greatest side gig EVER.
A leisurewear company in the UK, Bedroom Athletics, is looking for a slipper tester to try out the brand’s fuzzy slippers. Yep…you’ll get paid to walk around your house in fuzzy slippers.
Now they do have some criteria the chosen candidate should meet like…being a slipper connoisseur who know the difference between loafers from slide-ons. You’ll also have to hang out at home a lot to test drive the new products. Like we’re talking wearing each product for two, 12-hour days per month over the course of a year. It pays pretty handsomely at $450 for two days a month, which ends up being over $5,400 a year.
They’ll toss in a few bonuses in the form of homewares and apparel from the company (in addition to slippers).You have until January 31st to apply for the gig with the winners chosen in March.