Get Paid $120k To Eat Mexican Food and Visit High End Resorts

Vidanta Luxury Resort company wants to pay you $120k to eat Mexican food and stay at some of the most luxurious resorts in Mexico and Latin America.

I know what you’re saying because I thought it too. This is too good to be true. But no, this is a legit job and all you have to do is document your entire trip on social media. According to Vidanta, the person chosen for this gig will spend their days…

acting as Vidanta’s on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer. The new “office” locations? Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, and Puerto Vallarta.

Are you kidding me? This is a job?

There are a few other qualifications and details about the job. But on the surface, this looks like it could be the best year of your life. Wanna apply? Of course you do…

