Get Paid $1000 To Watch Horror Movies For 24 Hours Straight
CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are teaming up to find someone who wants to watch horror movies for 24 hours straight. How much you say? $1000. “We want a self-starter because you get to decide what to watch,” the contest description page reads. “Also, 24 hours is only 1,440 minutes, and most movies are only 90–120 minutes. That’s only 12–16 movies. So real-deal horror dorks, who fantasize daily about curating a horror film marathon, will need time to pare down their lineups.”
Oh yeah…and you have to live-tweet the movie marathon.
You’ll also get a “Welcome Package,” with bags of candy and a $50 Starbucks gift card to keep you awake for the full 24 hours.
For those interested, there are a few base qualifications to apply — “The sick-cessful candidate is a self-starter with an insatiable lust for nightmare fuel. When others say ‘Nope,’ you say, ‘Hell, yeah.’ You can stay up all night. You’re a US citizen over the age of 18.”
And you have to write a 100-word entry explaining why you would be the perfect candidate for this “dream job.”