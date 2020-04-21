Get Paid $1000 To Watch Every ‘Harry Potter’ Movie
Here’s your dream side gig!
An education resource website is offering an “ultimate dream job” for Harry Potter fans willing to watch every film in the franchise for $1,000.
EDsmart.com, a website specializing in college rankings, reviews and ratings, said it is looking for up to five winners willing to spend some of their COVID-19 lockdown time watching all eight Harry Potter films and both Fantastic Beasts spin-off films — a total 25 hours, 6 minutes of movie-watching.
You’ll have to live-tweet or livestream your movie-watching experience on social media channels while tagging @getedsmart. Then you have to rank each of the movies and share it online.
You’ll get $1,000 for your efforts, as well as a prize package including all 10 films on Blu-Ray, Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog (Bundle of 3), a Harry Potter Gryffindor Snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and a $100 GrubHub gift card.
Apply online through May 15 HERE