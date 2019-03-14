Get Noodles From A Vending Machine For Only The Cost Of A Selfie

If you live in Los Angeles or Las Vegas and come upon one of these vending machines but aren’t carrying cash, not to worry. Your money is no good anyway.

Cup Noodles parent company Nissin Foods USA has teamed up with Foodbeast, slinging noodles for only the cost of a selfie at the Del Amo Fashion Center in LA and Vegas’ Premium Outlets South.

Punch a button on the machine and it will spit out a hashtag. Then snap a pic, post it to Instagram, and standby.

Out will pop something cool, which could be Cup Noodles merch, video games, gift vouchers, or even instant noodles.