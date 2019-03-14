Get Noodles From A Vending Machine For Only The Cost Of A Selfie

If you live in Los Angeles or Las Vegas and come upon one of these vending machines but aren’t carrying cash, not to worry. Your money is no good anyway.
Cup Noodles parent company Nissin Foods USA has teamed up with Foodbeast, slinging noodles for only the cost of a selfie at the Del Amo Fashion Center in LA and Vegas’ Premium Outlets South.
#FOODNEWS: We just debuted a social-media powered vending machine! 😱 Called the “Dream Machine,” it vends FREE prizes like @originalcupnoodles, VIDEO GAMES, exclusive merchandise, & more! // Just post a photo with the machine using the dedicated hashtag it shows you on screen, and then a prize is yours🍜🎮 // You can find this machine starting TODAY at @delamofashion throughout the month of March. A second machine will be popping up at @lasvegassouthpo starting March 6 // TAG A FELLOW #FOODBEAST that absolutely needs to try this 👯♀️ // Where should the machine travel next 🤔 Follow @foodbeastdreammachine to find out! // LINK IN BIO for a map of current vending machine locations 👌
Punch a button on the machine and it will spit out a hashtag. Then snap a pic, post it to Instagram, and standby.
Out will pop something cool, which could be Cup Noodles merch, video games, gift vouchers, or even instant noodles.