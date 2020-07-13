      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

Get FREE Fries Today At McDonald’s For National French Fry Day

Jul 13, 2020 @ 7:16am

Today is National French Fry Day, and some McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free order of medium fries. This deal will be available if you have and use the McDonald’s app.

Customers can use the Mobile Order and Pay feature and go to pick up your order once done. Customers can also scan the deal code at the Drive-Thru, front counter or at the kiosks.

No purchase is necessary to get some fries, but the limit is one per customer.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
free McDonalds National French Fry Day
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE