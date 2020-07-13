Get FREE Fries Today At McDonald’s For National French Fry Day
Today is National French Fry Day, and some McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free order of medium fries. This deal will be available if you have and use the McDonald’s app.
Customers can use the Mobile Order and Pay feature and go to pick up your order once done. Customers can also scan the deal code at the Drive-Thru, front counter or at the kiosks.
No purchase is necessary to get some fries, but the limit is one per customer.
