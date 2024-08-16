Get A Glimpse At Travis Kelce’s First Acting Role
August 16, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Travis Kelce is entering his acting era!
The first teaser of Ryan Murphy’s new FX show Grotesquerie was unleashed on the Internet where you get a split second look at Travis Kelce’s role. Kelce will be in all 10-episodes of the show premiering September 25.
With his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, still on tour overseas…Entertainment Tonight looks at how they stay connected and prioritize their relationship while apart.
