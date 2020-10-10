Georgetown Drive-In Will Be Open For Halloween Weekend For The First Time Since 1970’s
MORRISON, CO - AUGUST 22: People share a laugh while watching The Big Lebowski during a drive-in movie theater screening of on August 22, 2020 at the Red Rocks Amphiteatre in Morrison, Colorado. The famed concert locale features physically distanced summer creative planning of weekend yoga and a drive-in movie theater during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
When all new releases are being postponed and theaters are temporarily closed, drive-ins have been thriving in 2020 relying on nostalgic, classic films.
After selling out their Halloween season on their closing weekend, Georgetown Drive-in has officially announced they’re extending their season through Halloween weekend for the first time since the 1970’s!