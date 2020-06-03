George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, speaks about her dad
George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, appeared with her mother, Roxie Washington, on Good Morning America Wednesday morning to tell the world what made her dad special.
The six-year-old said that she wants people to know she misses her dad and that he played with her.
“He would put her on his shoulders,” Washington added. “She didn’t have to play with nobody else because daddy was gonna play all day long. And they played. They had fun.”
Washington also told GMA that Floyd just wanted his daughter to “have the best.”
“We were struggling so he did what he had to do as a man and he had to come here [to Minneapolis] to work. And he said I’m going to come back and get y’all,” she said, adding, “I mean, that was his baby. He loved his little girl.”
Washington said she still hasn’t found the words to explain to Gianna how her father died.
“She doesn’t know what happened. I told her Daddy died because he couldn’t breathe,” she said.
Floyd was killed last Monday after being pinned to the ground under the knee of a white former police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged in Floyd’s murder.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.