George Floyd’s Funeral Is In Houston Today

Jun 9, 2020 @ 3:28pm

A private funeral for George Floyd is being held today in Houston, Texas. 2 other memorials have been held in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed and in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. He was raised in Houston.

The service will be streamed starting at 11:00 am Central Time.
After the service, A procession through the streets will happen. Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Pearland’s Houston Memorial Gardens.

Multiple speakers including civil rights leaders will be present for the ceremony.

