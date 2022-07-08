George Clooney’s Batsuit With The Nipples Up For Auction

It’s something he’s made fun of time and time again…George Clooney says he destroyed Batman, and apologized for the nipples on the batsuit LOL!
That iconic piece of cinema history is hitting the auction block in a month.
George Clooney's batsuit from Batman & Robin, often referred to as the "nipple suit," has gone up for auction with a $40,000 starting bid. That's $20,000 per nipple. pic.twitter.com/LV4fVel0nW
— IGN (@IGN) July 7, 2022
The bids will start at $40,000 and this might be the best part: it comes with a life-size poseable Clooney mannequin. In addition to the Batman logo on his chest, both the cowl and cape are labeled with Clooney’s initials.