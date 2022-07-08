      Weather Alert

George Clooney’s Batsuit With The Nipples Up For Auction

Jul 8, 2022 @ 9:21am

It’s something he’s made fun of time and time again…George Clooney says he destroyed Batman, and apologized for the nipples on the batsuit LOL!

That iconic piece of cinema history is hitting the auction block in a month.

The bids will start at $40,000 and this might be the best part: it comes with a life-size poseable Clooney mannequin. In addition to the Batman logo on his chest, both the cowl and cape are labeled with Clooney’s initials.

