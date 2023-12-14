99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

George Clooney Teases Another “Oceans” Movie

December 14, 2023 9:41AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

George Clooney said in an Uproxx interview that Oceans 11 may get a new sequel: “We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script.”

 

The idea has been kicked around for awhile, as Clooney was asked a year ago about it on the red carpet.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
George Clooney
new Oceans movie
Oceans 14
script

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mother Of The Bride Killed On Her Wedding Night Challenging Her Groom Over Her Estate
2

"Yellowstone" Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing One Of His Stars
3

Taylor Swift Named Time's 'Person Of The Year'
4

Students Lift Car Off Mother And Son Pinned Underneath
5

You Laugh You Lose: Thermometers & Blonde Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE