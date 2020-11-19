      Weather Alert

George Clooney Talks About That One Time He Gave His 14 Best Buds A Million Dollars EACH

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:30am

You might have heard this story before…that George Clooney gave his best friends each a million dollars in 2013. He had 14 best friends!! Now he’s talking about the motivation behind that.

He told GQ’s Men of the Year issue: “I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f–k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?”

Rande Gerber first told this story a few years ago on MSNBC, that Clooney had invited their group of friends over for dinner and surprised them each with a suitcase containing $1 million in cash. (Keep in mind this was long before he, Clooney and their business partner sold their Casamigos tequila brand for $1 billion.)

Clooney said at the time he was single, aging and didn’t expect to have a family.

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another,” “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. … And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this.”

