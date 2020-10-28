George Clooney Stars In Post Apocalyptic Movie On Netflix
Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky,” an apocalyptic sci-fi drama starring and directed by George Clooney, offers insight into a possible future where unspecified destruction renders the earth uninhabitable.
In a trailer released on Tuesday, Clooney’s character is searching for a way to warn other survivors against returning to Earth after a global catastrophe. The film was shot before the pandemic shutdown and before the onslaught of fires seen in 2020, but it all feels eerily similar.
Clooney stars as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist living in Antarctica who believes himself to be the last man alive on Earth until he finds a child named Iris (Caoilinn Springall). He finds himself obliged to care for the girl as he also takes it upon himself to contact the space crew and inform them of humanity’s demise.
It streams December 23rd.