George Clooney Reuniting With The Cast Of ‘ER’ For Charity

Apr 14, 2021 @ 8:07am

George ClooneyJulianna MarguliesNoah Wyle and more — will reunite for a special Earth Day episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization that works to ensure every community worldwide has drinkable, fishable and swimmable water.

 

Gloria Reuben, who portrayed physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on ER, serves as the President of Waterkeeper Alliance. Other cast members who agreed to be a part of the reunion include Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

The reunion episode will stream on People‘s social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

 

MORE HERE

