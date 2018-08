George Clooney was the world’s highest-paid actor in the last year, according to Forbes with $239 million.

Here’s the kicker, he didn’t actually appear in any movie. That mostly came from the $700 million dollar sale of his Casamigas Tequila in June of last year.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was second with $124 million then Robert Downer, Jr. at #3 with $81 million.

