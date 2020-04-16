Genius Parent Life Hack To Get Kids To Do Their Chores

Thanks to listener April who tweeted that she has turned her living room into a theater, and makes her kids earn movie money by doing chores!!
I did this for the Trolls movie. With tickets and money to spend. It was a success! pic.twitter.com/0s5QtVw3VI
— april is extraordinary! (@amwinnie) April 16, 2020
A mom of three in Richmond, VA went viral with a similar idea! What other parenting in quarantine life-hack have you figured out?