Genius Parent Life Hack To Get Kids To Do Their Chores

Apr 16, 2020 @ 9:38am

Thanks to listener April who tweeted that she has turned her living room into a theater, and makes her kids earn movie money by doing chores!!

A mom of three in Richmond, VA went viral with a similar idea!  What other parenting in quarantine life-hack have you figured out?

