GASHI Spouts Off On Working With Quavo, Travis Scott, and DJ Snake

On this week’s episode of the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia gets an extended interview with GASHI, where she dives into his fascinating life and career, and how he blends his multiple worlds into one.

GASHI first talks about the strange dichotomy of working with big names like Quavo, Travis Scott, and DJ Snake, while simultaneously working as a garbage man in New York City!

GASHI also shares his immigrant story – as his family left Albania to find a better life in the United States – and his strong connection to his home country

Although he initially signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation (after Jay-Z initially threw out his mixtape), GASHI doesn’t limit himself to one genre – whether it’s rap, pop, or even country on his latest record Brooklyn Cowboy, he confidently states that his genre is his own, whatever the style of music.

