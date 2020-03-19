Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Sia, and More Sing “Imagine” To Lift Spirit

This is just beautiful. SO MANY CELEBS in the video to try to help unify us all and lift our spirits.
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT
