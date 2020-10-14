Gal Gadot Explains Her Cringe-Worthy “Imagine” Celebrity Singalong
Gal Gadot is speaking out about her and her celebrity friends rendition of “Imagine” which was slammed for being “cringe-worthy”.
Gadot was joined by Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams and others singing the John Lennon song while self-isolating back in March. The video was immediately slammed afterwards.
Gadot said she only meant to do something that was both good and pure but admitted that it didn’t transcend. She continued, “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”
