Gal Gadot Cast As Evil Queen In The Next “Snow White” Movie

While casting for Snow White was long and thorough, studio execs always had their eye on Gal Gadot for the role that started it all when it comes to classic Disney villains. Gadot was also intrigued at the opportunity of joining stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett, who previously played iconic villains from the Disney vault.
After scheduling was worked out, a deal closed this week. You can see her before that playing a bit of a villain in Red Notice with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.