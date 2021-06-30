      Weather Alert

Gal Gadot and Her Husband Welcome Baby #3

Jun 30, 2021 @ 12:50pm

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on and off the screen. On Tuesday, Gal Gadot took to social media to announce that her and her husband Jaron have welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl named Daniella.

 

Congrats to Gal and her family!!!

