G-Eazy Was With Who?!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: G-Eazy (C) attends "McDonald's Celebrates The Big Game Weekend with Bootsy Bellows and Post Malone" on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for McDonald's)
Not even 24 hours after Halsey popped during her BudxMiami pregame performance due to hearing his name, G-Eazy is setting the internet ABLAZE.
After being spotted with our own Jack Harlow earlier Super Bowl weekend it looks like G-Eazy can’t stay out of the news!
He and Halsey broke up in October 2018 after reportedly having somewhat of an on/off relationship. Unfortunately, some fans and media outlets haven’t let old wounds heal, reminding the two of their failed attempt at love in the limelight far too frequently. Most recently being just last night as Halsey popped off mid show yelling his name. Some how, in an act of uber ironic timing this man has found his way to Meg The Stallion’s side and even more headlines this weekend as he posted video of him smooching the rapper’s cheek as the two laid up at a Super Bowl party.
@g_eazy/Instagram
We as a community are shook and do not understand how G-Eazy could accomplish this…